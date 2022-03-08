Ukraine starts evacuating civilians from some besieged areas

Ukraine began evacuating civilians from besieged cities on Tuesday after Russia allowed the creation of "humanitarian corridors", and Kyiv appealed to Moscow to keep its guns silent so that people could leave safely.

Residents began leaving the northeastern city of Sumy and the town of Irpin near the capital Kyiv, but it was unclear if Ukraine would agree to use other humanitarian corridors if they took Ukrainians to Russia or Belarus.

"We have already started the evacuation of civilians from Sumy to Poltava (in central Ukraine), including foreign students," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a tweet.