Ukraine to launch Russian war crimes trial

Ukraine will launch its first war crimes trial over Moscow’s ongoing invasion, bringing a 21-year-old Russian service member to the stand, Kyiv’s prosecutor general announced Wednesday.

Vadim Shishimarin is accused of firing an automatic rifle from a car window, killing an unarmed 62-year-old civilian to prevent him from serving as a witness to a carjacking, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

After his convoy was hit in northern Ukraine on February 28, Shishimarin joined four other fleeing soldiers and stole a car from outside the village of Chupakhivka, the statement added.