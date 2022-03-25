Ukraine urges halt to Russia's assault as Biden heads to Poland

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that Ukrainians "need to achieve peace" and halt Russian bombardment that has forced millions to flee to countries like Poland, where US president Joe Biden is due to witness the crisis first hand.

On the heels of leaders' summits in Brussels that aimed to show a united Western front against Russia's month-long invasion of its neighbour, Biden goes to Poland on Friday to meet experts involved in the refugee response.

Western leaders denounced Moscow's invasion as barbaric and promised new military and humanitarian aid after Thursday's talks in Brussels, while the United States and Britain expanded sanctions to new targets.

Japan followed suit on Friday, saying it would ratchet up its sanctions and strip Russia of most favoured nation trade status. Australia sanctioned Russian ally Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family, and 22 Russian individuals, who it called "propagandists and disinformation operatives."