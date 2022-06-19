Ukraine war could last years: NATO chief

NATO's chief warned that the war in Ukraine could last "for years" as president Volodymyr Zelensky vowed Sunday his forces would not give up the south of the country to Russia after he visited the frontline there.

Ukraine said it had also repulsed fresh attacks by Russian forces on the eastern front, rocked by weeks of fierce battles as Moscow tries to seize the industrial Donbas region.

While Ukraine remained defiant, NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg urged Western countries must be ready to offer long-term military, political and economic support to Kyiv during a grinding war.

"We must be prepared for this to last for years," Stoltenberg told German daily newspaper Bild.