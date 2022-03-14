Ukraine's Zelensky to address full US Congress

Ukraine's president will deliver a virtual address to Congress on Wednesday as lawmakers bid to rachet up pressure on the White House to take a tougher line over Russia's invasion.

The appeal comes with both sides launching a fresh round of talks amid deadly air strikes in the capital Kyiv, nearly three weeks after Russia's President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack.

"We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President (Volodymyr) Zelensky's address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy," House leader Nancy Pelosi and her Senate counterpart Chuck Schumer said in a joint letter to lawmakers.

Anthony Rota, the Speaker of the Canadian House of Commons, said Zelensky would also address lawmakers in Ottawa, on Tuesday.