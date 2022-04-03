Ukrainian minister accuses Russia of civilian 'massacre', Russia denies

Feb. 24.

"We are still gathering and looking for bodies, but the number has already gone into the hundreds," foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said, according to his ministry.

"Dead bodies lie on the streets. They killed civilians while staying there and when they were leaving these villages and towns," Kuleba said.

He called on G7 nations to impose "devastating" new sanctions on Moscow and urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to collect evidence of what he called Russian war crimes.

In Russia's first public comment on the allegations, the defence ministry in Moscow described photos and videos from Bucha as "another staged performance by the Kyiv regime for the Western media".

"During the time that Russian armed forces were in control of this settlement, not a single local resident suffered from any violent actions," it said.

Russia has previously denied targetting civilians and has rejected allegations of war crimes in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed at demilitarising and "denazifying" Ukraine.

On Saturday, Reuters saw bodies in a mass grave and still lying on the streets, while on Sunday the mayor of Bacha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, showed reporters two corpses with white cloth tied around their arms, one of which appeared to have been shot in the mouth.

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain and the European Union's foreign policy chief were among those expressing outrage over the reports from Bucha. France's Jean-Yves Le Drian and Britain's Liz Truss both said their countries would support any war crimes investigation by the ICC.