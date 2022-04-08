Ukrainian scientists feel helpless at Antarctic base as war rages

For a dozen Ukrainian scientists thousands of kilometers from home at the Vernadsky Antarctic base, the biting cold hurts less than the feeling of helplessness over the war in their homeland.

They spend their days measuring, observing, analysing and doing their jobs as best they can as a way of coping with the situation.

“At the beginning, we didn’t sleep for a few days. The whole time we were following news about our home cities,” meteorologist Anastasiia Chyhareva, 26, told AFP in messages sent from the base.

Once the invasion was in full swing, the scientists started waking at 2:00 am -- 7:00 am in Ukraine—to check in on family and see how their night went.