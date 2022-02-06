Ukrainians protest Russian threat

A Ukrainian flag wrapped around her shoulders, pensioner Iryna Gayeva had a simple message as she demonstrated in second city Kharkiv on Saturday, just 40 kilometres from the Russian border.

“We do not want Russia,” she told AFP, as she joined several thousand people for a “Unity March” called by nationalist groups.

“I was born in Crimea. That’s enough, they’ve already taken a homeland from me. I grew up here, I live here, my parents are from Russia but I don’t want to see any occupiers,” she said.