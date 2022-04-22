UN cites growing evidence of war crimes in Ukraine

The United Nations human rights office sounded the alarm on Friday about growing evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, urging both Moscow and Kyiv to order combatants to respect international law.

"Russian armed forces have indiscriminately shelled and bombed populated areas, killing civilians and wrecking hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure, actions that may amount to war crimes," the office of U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Michelle Bachelet said.

U.N. human rights monitors in Ukraine have also documented what appeared to be the use of weapons with indiscriminate effects, causing civilian casualties, by Ukrainian armed forces in the east of the country, OHCHR said in a statement.