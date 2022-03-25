UN General Assembly demands Russia end Ukraine war

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday adopted by an overwhelming majority a non-binding resolution that demands an immediate halt to Russia's war in Ukraine.

At the global body's headquarters in New York, 140 countries voted in favor, 38 abstained and just five opposed the measure, with applause ringing out afterward.

The vote came after the adoption of a similar non-binding resolution on March 2 that demanded Russia immediately cease its use of force -- a vote that was approved by virtually the same margin.

Ukraine put forward the new resolution, originally prepared by France and Mexico and addressing the "humanitarian consequences" of Moscow's invasion of its neighbor, on Wednesday at an emergency session of the General Assembly.