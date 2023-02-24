US pledges USD 2 billion in Ukraine security aid

The United States announced USD 2 billion in additional security assistance for Kyiv on Friday, the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The aid includes ammunition for the Himars precision rocket system, 155 mm artillery rounds, drone and counter-drone systems, mine clearing equipment, and funding for training and maintenance, the Pentagon said.

Items in the package -- which does not feature some capabilities that Ukraine is seeking, such as Western warplanes and longer-range missiles -- will be purchased from the defense industry instead of drawn from US stocks, meaning they will take longer to get to Kyiv's forces.

The United States has spearheaded the push for international support for Ukraine, quickly forging an international coalition to back Kyiv after Russia invaded in February 2022 and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.