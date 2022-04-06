US, allies ready new Russia sanctions after Bucha killings

The United States and its allies on Wednesday prepared new sanctions on Moscow over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described as “war crimes” demanding commensurate punishment.

Western sanctions on Russia over its nearly six-week invasion of its neighbour gained new impetus this week after dead civilians shot at close range were discovered in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, seized back from Russian forces.

Russia denied targeting civilians in Bucha and described evidence presented as a “monstrous forgery” staged by the West to discredit it.

New sanctions set to be unveiled Wednesday are in part a response to Bucha, the White House said.