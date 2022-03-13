US authorises $200m in additional military aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleas for help have grown increasingly desperate, and he has repeatedly urged Washington, the EU and NATO for help.

In a memorandum to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden designated “up to an aggregate value of $200 million in defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Ukraine.”

Russia said Saturday its troops could target supplies of Western weapons in Ukraine and that the pouring in of weapons would turn convoys “into legitimate targets.”