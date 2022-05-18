US 'likely' to scrap Russia debt payment exemption: Yellen

The United States will likely end an exemption allowing Moscow to pay its foreign debts with dollars held in Russia, the US treasury secretary said Wednesday, a move that could push Vladimir Putin's country into default.

"When we first imposed sanctions on Russia, we created an exemption that would allow a period of time for an orderly transition to take place and for investors to be able to sell securities," said Janet Yellen.

"And the expectation was, that it was time limited. So I think it's reasonably likely that the licence will be allowed to expire."