Moldova denies Russian gas supplies diverted in Ukraine

Moldova on Wednesday dismissed allegations from Gazprom that Ukraine was diverting supplies intended for Moldova, after the Russian energy giant accused Kyiv of withholding deliveries and threatened to cut supplies.

Ukraine is a key transit artery for Russian gas supplies to Europe and Gazprom's threat to slash flows comes as Moldova, Ukraine and many other European countries face an energy crisis.

Moscow has dramatically reduced consignments to Europe in response to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.