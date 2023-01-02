New air attacks on Kyiv after Russia’s New Year assaults

A fresh aerial strike targeted Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, after a New Year’s day marked by dozens of Russian assaults that killed at least four people in the capital and other cities.

The Ukrainian capital and other cities came under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones on Saturday, killing three people, and a new attack Sunday killed one in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The capital was once again rocked by an air raid on Monday morning, with the city’s military administration ordering residents just after 1:00 am local time (2300 GMT) to retreat to bomb shelters.