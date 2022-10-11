Russia vows to respond to greater Western involvement in Ukraine

Russia will respond to the West’s growing involvement in the Ukraine conflict although direct conflict with NATO is not in Moscow’s interests, Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday after Washington pledged more military aid for Kyiv.

Ukraine on Monday said it needed to strengthen its air defence following Russia’s biggest aerial assaults on cities since the beginning of the war, retaliation for what Moscow called a Ukrainian attack on a strategic bridge in Crimea.

U.S. president Joe Biden promised to provide advanced air defence systems, and the Pentagon said on 27 September it would start delivering the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System over the next two months or so.