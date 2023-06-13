Ukraine claims new gains in early phase of counteroffensive

Ukraine said on Monday its troops had recaptured seven villages from Russian forces along an approximately 100-km (60-mile) front in the southeast since starting its long-anticipated counteroffensive last week.

The task of ending Russia’s occupation of southern and eastern Ukraine is daunting, given Russia’s numerical superiority in men, ammunition and air power, and the many months it has had to build deep defensive fortifications, especially in southern Ukraine.

Despite rain and fierce fighting, Ukrainian forces were making progress on the battlefield, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Monday night.

“The battles are fierce, but we have movement and that is crucial,” Zelenskiy said. “The enemy’s losses are exactly what we need.”

Soldiers were seen in video holding the Ukrainian flag in the village of Storozheve, along the Mokri Yaly River which flows northward out of Russian-held territory. Reuters confirmed the location.