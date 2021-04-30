Vaccinated Europeans outnumber confirmed Covid-19 cases

More Europeans have been vaccinated against Covid-19 than have been confirmed to be infected, Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe, said on Thursday.

"Based on numbers of confirmed cases, 5.5 per cent of the entire European population has now had Covid-19, while 7 per cent has completed a full vaccination series," Kluge said in a press release, Xinhua reported.

To date, some 215 million vaccine doses have been administered in Europe, he said. Approximately 16 per cent of the WHO European Region's population has received the first vaccine dose.