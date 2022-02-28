Venue for Ukraine-Russia talks ‘ready’: Belarus

Belarus said Monday that it had prepared the venue that will host talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia, as Moscow’s offensive against Ukraine went into its fifth day.

Ukraine has agreed to send a delegation to meet Russian representatives in neighbouring Belarus, a key Kremlin ally that has allowed Russian troops passage to attack Ukraine.

“The venue for talks between Russia and Ukraine in Belarus has been prepared, the arrival of delegations is expected,” the Belarusian foreign ministry said on social media, releasing a picture of a long table with Russian and Ukrainian flags.