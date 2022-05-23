Verdict due in Ukraine war crimes trial

With a verdict due Monday in the conflict’s first war crimes trial, Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine is only intensifying, with the city of Severodonetsk under “round-the-clock” bombardment as Russian troops attempt its encirclement.

The trial in Kyiv—seen as a public test of the Ukrainian judicial system’s independence—comes as international institutions conduct their own investigations into alleged abuses that have turned cities like Bucha and Mariupol into watchwords for destruction.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, whose country is a vital staging area for Western arms shipments and host to millions of the war’s refugees, pointed to the devastation in those cities as a reason for why “business as usual” with Russia was no longer possible.