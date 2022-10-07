UN rights council to monitor Russia in historic move

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday agreed to monitor the rights situation in Russia, marking the first-ever resolution focused on violations inside the country.

The 47-member top UN rights body accepted the draft text presented by all European Union countries with the exception of Hungary, with 17 nations voting in favour of appointing a so-called special rapporteur to monitor Russia.

Twenty-four countries abstained, while six voted 'no', including China, Cuba and Venezuela.