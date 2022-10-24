Rishi Sunak to become next UK PM as rivals quit race

He defeated centrist politician Penny Mordaunt, who failed to get enough backing from lawmakers to enter the ballot, while his rival, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, withdrew from the contest saying he could no longer unite the party.

"This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support," Mordaunt said in a statement as she withdrew from the race just minutes before the winner was due to be announced.

The pound and British government bond prices jumped briefly on news of Mordaunt's withdrawal, but soon returned to their previous levels.