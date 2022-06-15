West pledges more arms for Ukraine, as Russia and China renew ties

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged European allies to step up arms shipments to Ukraine on Wednesday, as Russia and China renewed their mutual support in the face of Western sanctions.

In eastern Ukraine, troops fired a volley of shells from French-supplied Caesar howitzers towards Russian positions, even as Western ministers met at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Britain announced that its delivery of the advanced Multiple Launch Rocket System to Ukraine was now “imminent” -- but still Kyiv pleaded that it is outgunned on the frontline and in need of quicker support.

“We can’t afford to let up and we can’t lose steam. The stakes are too high. Ukraine is facing a pivotal moment on the battlefield,” Austin told a meeting of allies in Brussels.