WHO fears 236,000 more Covid deaths in Europe by 1 Dec

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday it feared another 236,000 Covid-19 deaths in Europe by 1 December, expressing concern about stagnating vaccination rates and low uptake in poorer countries.

"Last week, there was an 11 per cent increase in the number of deaths in the region -- one reliable projection is expecting 236,000 deaths in Europe, by 1 December," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told reporters.

Europe has registered around 1.3 million Covid deaths to date.