WHO urges Europe to stem rise of COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organisation’s top emergencies expert said on Friday that European governments must take decisive action to shut down transmission of the coronavirus, including by curbing mass gatherings, to avoid more painful lockdowns.

Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and Britain saw no respite from the mounting number of infections every day in the past five.

“There are no new answers. We know what we need to do,” Mike Ryan told a news briefing in Geneva.