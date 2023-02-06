Ukraine to replace defence minister after corruption scandals: MP

Oleksiy Reznikov, 56, will be appointed minister for strategic industries, the lawmaker said without specifying a timeline for the planned reshuffle.

“War dictates personnel policies,” added Arakhamia, who is the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party.

“Time and circumstances require reinforcement and regrouping. This is happening now and will continue to happen in the future,” he added.

“The enemy is preparing to advance. We are preparing to defend ourselves.”

Reznikov said in an interview with a local news site that he had not been told about his new appointment to the Ministry of Strategic Industries.