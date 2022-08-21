Zelenskiy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack before Independence Day

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukrainians to be vigilant ahead of Wednesday’s celebrations to mark 31 years of independence from Soviet rule, as fresh blasts hit Crimea and a missile wounded 12 civilians near a nuclear power plant.

Ukrainians must not allow Moscow to “spread despondency and fear” ahead of the 24 August events, which also come six months after Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

“We must all be aware that this week Russia could try to do something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious,” Zelenskiy said in nightly remarks on video.

Curfew in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, is to be extended for the entire day on Wednesday, said regional Governor Oleh Synehub. The curfew usually runs from 10 pm to 6 am in the northeastern city, regularly hit by Russian shelling.