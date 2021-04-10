World leaders pay tribute to Prince Philip

Current and former world leaders joined a chorus of condolences from around the world following the death of Prince Philip on Friday at the age of 99.

Here are some reactions:

Britain

British prime minister Boris Johnson hailed Philip's "extraordinary life", sending his condolences to Queen Elizabeth after her husband's death was announced.

Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh "earned the affection of generations" at home, in the Commonwealth and across the world.

"We give thanks, as a nation and a kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," he added.

Former prime minister Tony Blair hailed Philip's public service, calling him "a man of foresight, determination and courage".

US

US president Joe Biden paid tribute to Philip as a selfless servant of Britain and its people.

"From his service during World War II, to his 73 years alongside the Queen, and his entire life in the public eye -- Prince Philip gladly dedicated himself to the people of the UK, the Commonwealth, and to his family," Biden said in a statement.

Former president Donald Trump said his death was an "irreplaceable" loss and expressed his and wife Melania's "heartfelt sympathies" to the queen and her family.

On Facebook former president Barack Obama praised Philip as someone who took his job as husband to the queen with selflessness.

"At the queen's side or trailing the customary two steps behind, Prince Philip showed the world what it meant to be a supportive husband to a powerful woman."