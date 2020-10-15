Worried European nations revive curfews, lockdowns amid ‘exponential virus growth’

Macron said in an interview on national television that the curfews were to halt temporarily “the parties, the moments of conviviality where there are 50 or 60 people, festive evenings because, unfortunately, these are vectors for the acceleration of the disease.”

“We’ll get through this if we stick together,” he said.

Most European governments eased lockdowns over the summer to start reviving economies already battered by the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the return of normal activity - from packed restaurants to new university terms - fuelled a sharp spike in cases all over the continent.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she and leaders of Germany’s 16 states agreed on Wednesday on tougher measures without detailing them. “We are already in a phase of exponential growth, the daily numbers show that,” she said.