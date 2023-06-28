EU moves closer to launching digital euro

The EU on Wednesday took its first significant step towards launching a digital version of the euro, a controversial project that has been questioned by politicians and banks.

From China to the United States, Jamaica to Japan, more than 100 central banks worldwide are exploring or preparing to put in place digital currencies as electronic payments grow, changing the way people spend their money.

The move to create a digital version of the single currency began in 2020 when European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde suggested the idea and her Frankfurt-based body launched a public consultation.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, published a proposal on Wednesday that will be the legal foundation on which the ECB could launch a digital euro.