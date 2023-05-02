100,000 Russian dead, wounded in 5 months in Ukraine: W House

More than 20,000 Russian troops have died and another 80,000 were wounded in five months of fighting in eastern Ukraine, particularly in Bakhmut, a White House official said Monday.

“We estimate that Russia has suffered more than 100,000 casualties, including over 20,000 killed in action,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“Russia’s attempt at an offensive in the Donbass, largely through Bakhmut, has failed... Russia has been unable to seize any really strategically significant territory,” Kirby said.