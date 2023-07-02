French riots an unwelcome, perilous crisis for Macron

The riots in France sparked by the police killing of a teenager represent a deeply unwelcome and perilous crisis for president Emmanuel Macron, just as he was looking to press ahead with his second mandate.

The violence erupted just after Macron finally saw off half a year of protests over his controversial pension reform, which dominated the domestic agenda for most of this year.

But the images of shops ransacked and buses burned across the country also risk hurting Macron’s international standing at a time he wants to play an instrumental role in ending the Russian invasion of Ukraine and be seen as Europe’s number one powerbroker.

In a hugely embarrassing development for Macron, the rioting has forced him to cancel a state visit to Germany that was due to start this weekend and was to have been the first such trip by a French head of state in 23 years.