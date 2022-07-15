Ukraine says at least 23 killed in Russian strike

Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia far behind the frontlines on Thursday in an attack which Ukrainian officials called a war crime and said had killed at least 23 people, including three children.

The strike, which Ukraine said had been carried out with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea, came a day after a breakthrough in talks between Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukrainian grain exports and underscored how far the two sides remain from a peace settlement.

“What is this, if not an open act of terrorism?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was “appalled” by the missile attack and “condemns any attacks against civilians or civilian infrastructure,” a spokesperson said.

The Russian defense ministry, which denies deliberately targeting civilians, did not immediately comment on the strike.

Ukraine’s state emergency service said on its Facebook page that 23 people including three children had been killed, with 66 hospitalized and 39 others still missing.