Zelenskiy urges Swiss to target Russian oligarchs

On Saturday, Russia said its hypersonic missiles had destroyed a large underground depot for missiles and aircraft ammunition in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region. Hypersonic weapons can travel faster than five times the speed of sound, and the Interfax agency said it was the first time Russia had used them in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command confirmed the attack, but said the Ukrainian side had no information on the type of missiles used.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said in its late Saturday night update that Russian forces continued their offensive in the eastern Donetsk region, but Russian troops were forced to regroup in some areas in Ukraine’s south and additional reserves were deployed there.

The ministry also said that the “moral and psychological condition of the (Russian) personnel is low and deteriorating with each passing day of hostilities.”

The Ukrainian military command in charge of forces in two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine said they had fought off 10 attacks on Saturday, destroying a total of 28 tanks, armoured personnel carriers and armoured cars and killing more than 100 soldiers. Reuters was unable to independently corroborate the claim.

The U.N. human rights office said at least 847 civilians had been killed and 1,399 wounded in Ukraine as of Friday, with the real figure likely much higher. The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said 112 children were among the dead. Russia says it is not targeting civilians.

Kyiv authorities said on Saturday that 228 people had been killed in the capital since Russia’s invasion began, including four children.

A further 912 people have been wounded, the Kyiv city administration said in a statement.

Reuters has not been able to independently confirm casualty figures.