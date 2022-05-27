Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘genocide’ in Donbas region

Russian President Vladimir Putin in late February sent troops into Ukraine, saying the campaign aimed to stop the “genocide” of Russian speakers in the pro-Western country.
In April, Ukraine’s parliament backed a resolution recognising the actions of the Russian military in the country as “genocide”.
US President Joe Biden used the same expression, saying Putin appeared intent on “trying to wipe out the idea of even being able to be a Ukrainian”.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed the claim.