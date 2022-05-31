Zelensky urges EU to end ‘quarrels’, adopt sanctions

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky urged the EU on Monday to end internal “quarrels” saying they only helped Moscow and asked the bloc to adopt more sanctions against Russia.

“All quarrels in Europe must end, internal disputes that only encourage Russia to put more and more pressure on you,” Zelensky told an EU summit in Brussels via video-link.

“It is time for you to be not separate, not fragments, but one whole,” he said, calling for a new set of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on Russian oil.