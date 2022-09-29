Fleeing Russians worry border will 'close forever'

Fearing the border may close "forever" after President Vladimir Putin's mobilisation order for the war in Ukraine, Russians are rushing to flee across Finland's Vaalimaa crossing.

On this foggy early morning, dozens of cars and buses with Russian licence plates are lined up at the border, their passengers hoping to make it into Finland before it's too late.

Some smoke cigarettes outside their vehicles as they wait impatiently.

"Many people are afraid," says Oleg, a bar owner from Moscow who has just crossed over to the Finnish side.

"The mobilisation is a first sign that something worse might happen."

He fears the border might "close forever" and Russians "will live in a totalitarian state where they can't do anything at all".