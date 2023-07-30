Three Ukrainian drones downed over Moscow: Russia defence ministry

Three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early Sunday, Russia’s defence ministry said, in an attack that briefly shut an international airport.

While one of the drones was shot down on the city’s outskirts, two others were “suppressed by electronic warfare” and smashed into an office complex. No one was injured.

Moscow and its environs, lying about 500 kilometres (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border, had been rarely targeted during the conflict in Ukraine until several drone attacks this year.

The attack reported Sunday is the latest in a series of recent drone assaults—including on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the border with Ukraine—that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.