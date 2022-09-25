Russia’s Lavrov accuses Washington of ‘playing with fire’ around Taiwan

Russia accused the United States on Saturday of “playing with fire” around Taiwan while China said it will press on working for “peaceful reunification” with the democratically-governed island and pledged to take forceful steps to oppose any external interference, a thinly-veiled reference to Washington.

Tensions over Taiwan between Washington and Beijing have soared after a visit there in August by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which was followed by large-scale Chinese military drills as well as a pledge by US president Joe Biden to defend the Chinese-claimed island.

Weeks before Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February, he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping declared a “no limits” partnership, inking a promise to collaborate more against the West.