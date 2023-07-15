Modi feted in France during tense Bastille Day celebrations

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was honoured during France's Bastille Day celebrations on Friday, which are taking place under tight security two weeks after riots swept the country.

Around 45,000 police were deployed while firework sales have been banned as the government aims to prevent a repeat of the urban violence seen at the end of June following the police killing of a teenager.

The annual Bastille Day festivities, which mark the storming of the Bastille prison at the start of the French Revolution in 1789, kicked off with a traditional military parade in the morning.