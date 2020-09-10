Facebook bias spurs violence in India: Rights groups

It comes in the wake of controversy over anti-Muslim remarks posted on the page of a member of the ruling party that were not initially removed.

"The full extent of the harm done by Facebook India is yet to be determined, but even what we know now highlights the urgent and serious nature of these demands," the letter read.

Facebook has acknowledged in the past that it needs to do more to fight hate speech in India. The social network did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Facebook last week banned an outspoken right-wing Indian politician for spreading hate speech about Muslims as the social media giant battled accusations of bias over its handling of rival parties in the key market.

T Raja Singh, a regional lawmaker for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party, was blocked "for violating our policy prohibiting those that promote or engage in violence and hate from having a presence on our platform," a Facebook spokesman said at the time.

Raja made headlines for reportedly saying that Muslim Rohingya refugees from Myanmar should be shot.

Facebook has been caught in the middle of accusations of bias from rival sides in India's feverish political battlefield. India is the American firm's biggest market in terms of number of users.