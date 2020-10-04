Fierce clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan

‘Final battle’

Both sides have been accused of hitting civilian areas, and Azerbaijan said Saturday that Armenian artillery had shelled 19 of its settlements overnight.

On Saturday in Stepanakert, residents cleared wreckage and swept up glass from the shattered windows of their homes and shops.

“This is a great sorrow for our community, for our people,” Nelson Adamyan, a 65-year-old electrician, told AFP outside his damaged residential building.

“But we will stand for our freedom, we will always be free.”

Others, however, decided to flee.

AFP journalists saw families gathering in the border town of Goris as a first step to reaching Yerevan, 350 kilometres (220 miles) to the northwest.

Dropped off in front of a grey Soviet-style hotel, they waited for the public buses authorities are sending or hoped for lifts from volunteers providing a taxi service.

“We must come to their aid,” said Ani, who had driven from Yerevan to help families leave.

“We help our country as we can.”

The new fighting erupted on 27 September and international calls for a halt to hostilities have gone unanswered.

The leader of Karabakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, said he was going to join “intensive fighting” on the frontline.

Armenia has reported 209 military deaths and 14 civilian fatalities. Azerbaijan has reported 19 civilian deaths but has not confirmed any fatalities among its troops.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights registered the deaths of least 36 militants from Syria fighting alongside Azerbaijan’s forces in over the last 48 hours, bringing their reported deaths to 64.

The war monitor said 1,200 combatants from pro-Ankara Syrian factions had been dispatched to the conflict.