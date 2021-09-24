Five climbers die on Russia's Mount Elbrus

The remaining 14 climbers were taken down to the Azau valley below and the rescue was carried out for nearly five hours in "the most difficult conditions", with strong winds, low visibility and sub-zero temperatures, the ministry said.

The company Elbrus.Guide, which organised the commercial expedition, said four professional guides accompanied the climbers.

During the ascent, one of the climbers felt unwell and turned back with one of the guides. She later died "in his arms," the company said on Instagram.

Her guide waited for the others for several hours but later returned to base camp where he called for a rescue team.

The rest of the group continued to the summit but an "unprecedented storm" struck on their way down, Elbrus.Guide said.

One of the climbers broke his leg, further slowing down the group.

Two climbers froze to death and two others lost consciousness and died as they were brought down, the company said.

The guides and some of the participants have been hospitalised with frostbite.