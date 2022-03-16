France urges protection for journalists in Ukraine conflict

France on Wednesday called for the protection of journalists covering Russia's war in Ukraine, following the deaths of a Fox News cameraman and a Ukrainian producer near Kyiv.

"I recall the obligation incumbent on armed forces to protect journalists in line with international humanitarian law," Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.

"I condemn any action targeting them with the greatest firmness," he said, adding that "these events illustrate the extreme danger in the Ukrainian theatre today".