France urges protection for journalists in Ukraine conflict

Fox News said Tuesday that French-Irish cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova died and correspondent Benjamin Hall was wounded when their vehicle was struck Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the Ukrainian capital.
Le Drian singled out Zakrzewski as someone "who covered a great number of theatres of war as a passionate fighter for the right to inform".
"I address my sincerest condolences to his and to Oleksandra Kuvshynova's families," he added.
The minister also recalled the names of other journalists killed in the three weeks of conflict so far, including US documentary maker Brent Renaud and Ukrainian journalist Evgeny Sakun.
The Ukrainian parliament's human rights chief Lyudmyla Denisova said Tuesday that another Ukrainian journalist, Viktor Dudar, was killed in fighting around the southern port city of Mykolaiv.