Fresh blasts hit Kyiv as Russia steps up attacks

Several explosions rocked Kyiv early Wednesday, according to AFP journalists in the city, with emergency services saying two residential buildings were damaged and two people wounded.

The blasts came as Russia intensifies attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which was placed under curfew late Tuesday due to what its mayor called a "difficult and dangerous moment".

At least three loud explosions were heard just after dawn in the western part of the city, and thick clouds of smoke billowed into the sky.