Global Covid cases near 571 million

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Wednesday again breached the 20,000 mark after remaining below it for the past two days, officials said.
According to the federal health ministry data released on Wednesday, 20,557 new cases of Covid were reported during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,803,619 in the country.
The country reported 16,935 and 15,528 new cases on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
The country also logged 40 related deaths during this period, which has pushed the overall death toll to 525,825 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Covid situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered one more Covid-linked death with 1,104 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
With the latest figures, the country’s total fatalities reached 29,250 and the caseload 1,999,395, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate increased to 12.20 per cent from Tuesday’s 9.66 per cent as 9,055 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.52 per cent from Monday’s 96.51 per cent as 1,242 patients recovered during this period.