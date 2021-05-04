G7 to discuss decisive action to counter threats like Russia, China

Britain will on Tuesday seek to agree decisive action from G7 partners to protect democracies against global threats like those posed by China and Russia.

Hosting the second day of a foreign ministers’ meeting in London designed to lay the groundwork for a leaders’ summit in June, Raab will lead talks among the Group of Seven wealthy nations on threats to democracy, freedoms and human rights.

“The UK’s presidency of the G7 is an opportunity to bring together open, democratic societies and demonstrate unity at a time when it is much needed to tackle shared challenges and rising threats,” Raab said in a statement.

In addition to the G7 members Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, Britain has also invited ministers from Australia, India, South Africa and South Korea this week.