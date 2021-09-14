General Assembly expected to determine Myanmar representation at UN Tuesday

United Nations member states should recognise the credentials of the serving Permanent Representative of Myanmar to the UN, ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, advocacy group Fortify Rights said on Monday.

UN member states convene in New York for the annual General Assembly on Tuesday.

“The Myanmar junta is an unlawful, criminal, and terrorizing enterprise that should have no place within the halls of the UN,” said Matthew Smith, CEO at Fortify Rights.