German govt wants tighter rules for parties to suppress virus

Reuters
Berlin
German chancellor Angela Merkel gives a media statement in Berlin, Germany, 22 March, 2020.
German chancellor Angela Merkel gives a media statement in Berlin, Germany, 22 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Angela Merkel's government wants to restrict the size of parties to suppress the spread of the coronavirus in Germany, a draft resolution seen by Reuters ahead of a meeting between the chancellor and state premiers on Tuesday showed.

Germany has fared better than many other European countries so far during the pandemic, but Merkel told leaders of her party on Monday that the infection rate could hit 19,200 per day if the current trend continues, a party source said.

Advertisement

Under a "hot spot strategy", the government wants to tighten restrictions to limit parties to 25 people in private and 50 in public places in areas where the infection rate hits 35 per 100,000 over a seven day rolling period, the draft showed.

Temporary bans on serving alcohol would also be enforced.

If the seven-day infection rate hits 50 per 100,000, celebrations in private spaces would be restricted to 10 people and those in public spaces to 25, the draft resolution showed.

Mass-selling newspaper Bild reported that the plans were running into resistance from some of the state premiers, who must still agree to them.

More News

UN Council to meet Tuesday on Nagorny Karabakh: Diplomats

Map of Azerbaijan and Armenia locating Azerbaijan's breakaway region of Nagorny Karabakh

COVID-19 pandemic hitting women hard, says UN survey

Women wearing face masks talk at the Yiwu Wholesale Market following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Yiwu, Zhejiang province, China on 2 June 2020

WHO wants 120m rapid virus tests for poorer countries

Medics transport a patient who has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Eastpointe Rehab and Skilled Care Center in Chelsea, Massachusetts, US, 17 April , 2020. Photo: Reuters.

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 33.2m mark: Johns Hopkins

A waitress takes the temperature of customers as they arrive to eat at Dudley's as restaurants in New York City, US on 27 June.